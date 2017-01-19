Avoid The Pricey Automobile Getting Mistakes Through Education

Car shopping can be fun. Don't believe me? This article has all the tips and tricks you need to turn a new car purchase into an enjoyable journey. Keep reading to explore many easy strategies which will help you find a car you can afford, love to drive and have no trouble buying, too.

When shopping for a new vehicle, consider all of your options. There are many used cars that have extremely low miles and rock bottom prices. The ones to look for are the ones that have been leased and returned. These cars have been serviced at the dealership and usually have plenty of factory warranty protection left.

Do not wait until you go car shopping to think about how you are going to finance your car. You need to arrive at the dealership with your car loan pre-qualified at a decent interest rate. You are almost always going to be able to get a better deal than the dealership would provide for you.

Expect that car shopping will take a good chunk of time. You should not purchase a vehicle if you feel rushed and do not have time to think about your decision. Give yourself the entire afternoon to get used to your potential vehicle. If for some reason you need to leave the dealership before you are ready, don't panic. It is best to come back when you have more time.

Know your limits. Before you start shopping for your next car or truck, decide how much you can afford to pay, and stick to it. Don't forget to include interest in your calculations. You can expect to pay around 20 percent as a down payment as well, so be prepared.

Consider selling your car privately, rather than trading it in for the new car you want. You will almost always get more for your car through a private sale than you would through a trade in. Even if the dealership makes it sound like they are giving you a great trade in value, they will likely raise the price somewhere else to make up for the difference.

Before you even walk out the door to go to the different dealerships to search for an automobile to purchase, do your homework. If you have a specific car make and model that you are considering buying, do some background research. Have there been numerous recalls for this vehicle. What do current and former owners of this make and model say about their automobile?

Sit down and write a list of what you want in a vehicle. There should be a separation between things you need and things you want. If you find a car that meets all of your needs, you should not hesitate because it does not have every single thing that you want.

If you are car shopping and want to test drive some different cars, make sure you bring your license and insurance card with you. Many dealers will want a photo copy of them before you drive. This is just to protect them in case someone steals or damages a car. If you do not have them with you, they might not let you test drive.

Stand firm on your down payment. Cars can be sold with no down payment; however, some money down will help the final cost. Be wary of sellers who ask you to increase your down payment. This extra money will typically only go into the pocket of the salesperson and dealership, and does not help your bottom line.

If you are absolutely in love with a certain color or interior finish, don't settle for less. Though the specific vehicle that you want might not be in stock at your local dealership, ask them if they can get it for you. Most dealerships have relationships with other dealerships and will trade vehicles back and forth. Keep in mind though, you might end up paying a little bit extra to cover some of the costs of the trade.

When searching for a good used car, look for cars that still have some of the original warranty remaining. This way you will have a little piece of mind if there are any problems after buying it. Usually a manufactures warranty will cover the car for three years or 36,000 miles.

While the dealership that you buy your vehicle through will offer financing, check into your options. Get a loan quote from your bank or a credit union. Oftentimes, they will offer better rates than the dealership. This will allow you to bring those quote to the dealership's financial officer and negotiate a lower rate.

Hone your negotiation skills before you go to the lot. Practice with friends and family to help you prepare for the big day. Read online to find out what sort of sales tactics dealers use. This will give you the answer to any question they ask, keeping the power in your hands.

If you currently have a car that you want to sell, consider options other than trade ins. If you have a high-demand car, you may be able to sell it on the side and receive a much higher down payment than you would if you simply traded your car in.

When you want a car with certain features, you may have to special order it, but you may not be able to if the car comes from overseas. That said, the dealer may be able to call other lots to find the exact model you want and have it brought over for you, so ask for that option.

If you are considering purchasing a used car, you might want to buy a membership to AAA. There is a little bit of unknown when buying a used vehicle. If you have the AAA membership, they will come and help you if you have trouble. They will even tow your car for free to have it fixed.

With all the different options to choose from, buying a car can seem a bit daunting at first. However, if you use the information mentioned in this article, you will learn how to make a wise selection that you can be proud of. Just remember to be patient and do your research!