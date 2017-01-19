Do You Have An Automotive Issue? Fix It Yourself!

Owning a car is quite a freedom. You can get wherever you would like to be at anytime you want. However, suffering a car breakdown is very disruptive. The advice included here will help you handle that situation if it arises.

Always ask lots of questions when your car is at the shop. Center your questions around the current problems and the precautions that you can take to prevent these problems from recurring. One of the best ways to save on car maintenance is to prevent problems in the first place. A little money spent for prevention can save thousands in the future.

Make sure the oil in your vehicle is changed about every 3,000 miles. Waiting longer for an oil change can result in dirt and debris fouling your oil and that can damage your engine. If you use synthetic oil in your vehicle, you only need to change the filter every other oil change.

Basic maintenance like oil changes are actually very easy to do yourself. You only need at ramp, a pan, and a few basic tools. Just be sure to check with your city or county government beforehand to find out where to take your waste oil. It is extremely damaging to the environment, and you could face steep fines for dumping it out.

If you need to get your car fixed after an accident, you should contact your insurance to get a list of approved mechanics. Going to an approved mechanic means your insurance will cover some of your expenses. Besides, you are more likely to find a good certified mechanic if you go to a professional chosen by your insurance company.

If any parts of your car need to be replaced, make sure you ask for the (OEM) Original Equipment Manufacturer parts instead of generic parts. Keeping the exact specifications required by the manufacturer is essential in having optimum performance. Although generic parts are cheaper, spending a little more on OEM parts will make a big impact on your car's longevity.

Don't be afraid to ask as many questions as you need. It is your car, and you need to know why it is important to fix a specific item right away. If you are feeling intimated, or you are not receiving straight answers, get a second opinion before signing off on the work.

Avoid costly car repairs by sticking to the maintenance schedule of your car's manufacturer. By doing regular maintenance on your car when necessary, you will avoid having to fix things due to maintenance neglect. Not sticking to the maintenance schedule will result in unnecessary repairs which could have been avoided.

Ask for a guarantee when you get your car repaired. Make sure you get it in writing and that you understand what it covers. You may also want to pay a little more at a dealership to have big jobs done, such as a transmission overhaul. This guarantees your work will be covered regardless of where you are.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle when you bring it to be repaired. It is true that most shops have very trust worthy employees, but not all do, and you do not want to be a victim of theft. Instead, protect yourself by cleaning your vehicle and removing anything that is not attached to the car.

Be sure to keep the area where you are working on your car free of hazards. Keep your tools and spare parts picked up so that you and others will not trip over them. Be sure to work in an area with good ventilation so that you won't be overcome by potentially toxic fumes. Have a bag of cat litter on hand to clean up spills quickly to avoid slipping.

Take some time to learn about your vehicle and how it works. This can prevent your from falling victim to auto repair fraud when you need to bring it to be fixed. It could also lead to you being able to fix simple problems on your own, saving you a great deal of money.

You do not need to purchase a new filter every time you go in to have an oil change. The auto repair person may show you a worn filter next to a new one and claim it is yours, but be firm and let them know that you do not need a new one right now.

When visiting an auto repair shop, look around to see if there are licenses posted on that walls. These could include state licenses and certifications of specialties, as well as diplomas for degrees earned. When it comes to who is repairing the vehicle that you drive every day, you want them to be qualified and professional.

If a part on your car has to be replaced, get an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) part. If you want your car to run at the highest possible level, it is important not to just put any old generic part in your vehicle. While OEM parts cost more, they are worth it in the end.

Always ask for an estimate in writing before you agree to have any work done. This way, if the shop tries to charge you more later you will have the estimate to prove what you had agreed on. Some shops do this on a regular basis, so be sure to protect yourself by getting it in writing.

You only want to buy the best gas possible for your vehicle, so ask at the pump if they filter your gas. Some stations don't actually filter the gas at the pump and your car may be at a higher-risk for dirty gasoline. Poor gas is not a good thing for any car, new or old.

Prior to having major repairs done, secure another opinion. Your mechanic may be offended but if he is a good mechanic, he will understand and will know that his opinion will be seconded by the other mechanic. A reliable mechanic will give you a fair quote in the first place instead of trying to get your business by offering a discount.

In conclusion, you do not need to spend a fortune to have your car repaired if it breaks down. Most of the time, you can fix the issues yourself. This article shows you what to do in future.